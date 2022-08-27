Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,922 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $74,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PYPL traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. 12,286,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,485,566. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

