Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,141 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $67,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $8.83 on Friday, reaching $235.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

