Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,923 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Lam Research worth $70,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.2 %

LRCX stock traded down $24.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,892. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

