MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,275,000 after buying an additional 168,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after buying an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after buying an additional 956,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,464,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.