Modex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.36 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Modex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Modex has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Modex has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00128295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars.

