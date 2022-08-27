Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the July 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.43. 8,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Molecular Partners

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.