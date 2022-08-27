MonaCoin (MONA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56,530.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $31.88 million and $56,530.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.23 or 0.07392229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00163844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00264229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00721695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00575769 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.