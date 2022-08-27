Monetha (MTH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $279,593.00

Monetha (MTH) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $279,593.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00128697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00087613 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.