Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.81

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $9.89. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 14,498 shares.

Monument Circle Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 62,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

