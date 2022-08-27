Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.81

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $9.89. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 14,498 shares traded.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Monument Circle Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 361,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,662 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 421,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 565,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

