MoonEdge Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. One MoonEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. MoonEdge has a market cap of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MoonEdge Profile
MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MoonEdge
