Moonriver Market Cap Reaches $65.28 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $65.28 million and $7.79 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $12.55 or 0.00062920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00831102 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Moonriver
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,446,121 coins and its circulating supply is 5,199,718 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
