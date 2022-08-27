Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $6.06 on Friday, reaching $248.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,421. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.