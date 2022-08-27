Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.03-$10.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.82 billion-$8.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.90 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.32. 802,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,421. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.23 and a 200-day moving average of $224.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.11.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.