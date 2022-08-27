Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 105,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 47,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Mountain Boy Minerals Stock Down 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$7.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

About Mountain Boy Minerals

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

