Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Movado Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:MOV opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

