mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the July 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,878,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

mPhase Technologies Stock Performance

mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. mPhase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel.

