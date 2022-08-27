mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $223,245.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.67 million and approximately $223,245.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.31 or 0.99939385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00053867 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025980 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001343 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

