MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Down 4.9%

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 2,003,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,319,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.02).

MyHealthChecked Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a market cap of £14.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.73.

Get MyHealthChecked alerts:

Insider Activity at MyHealthChecked

In related news, insider Adam Reynolds acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,166.26).

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. The company manufactures and supplies MyLotus, a testing strip. It also offers COVID-19 sample collection kit under the MyHealthChecked brand; and a range of at-home DNA and RNA tests. The company was formerly known as Concepta PLC and changed its name to MyHealthChecked PLC in December 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.