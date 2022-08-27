MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Down 4.9%

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 2,003,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,319,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.02).
MyHealthChecked Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a market cap of £14.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.73.
Insider Activity at MyHealthChecked
In related news, insider Adam Reynolds acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,166.26).
MyHealthChecked Company Profile
MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. The company manufactures and supplies MyLotus, a testing strip. It also offers COVID-19 sample collection kit under the MyHealthChecked brand; and a range of at-home DNA and RNA tests. The company was formerly known as Concepta PLC and changed its name to MyHealthChecked PLC in December 2020.
