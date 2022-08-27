MyWish Market Capitalization Achieves $196,928.95 (WISH)

MyWish (WISH) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $196,928.95 and $4.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MyWish

WISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

Buying and Selling MyWish

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

