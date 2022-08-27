Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in August

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the July 31st total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NCTKF remained flat at $21.70 during trading on Friday. Nabtesco has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

