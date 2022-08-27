Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in August

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the July 31st total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NCTKF remained flat at $21.70 during trading on Friday. Nabtesco has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
