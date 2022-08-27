Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00005053 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and $4,571.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,205.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00578100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00258522 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020247 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

