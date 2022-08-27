NAOS Finance Price Reaches $0.0268 on Major Exchanges (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $24,419.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00830677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NAOS Finance Profile
NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,102,255 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.
Buying and Selling NAOS Finance
Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.