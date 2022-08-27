National Bankshares Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$82.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.85.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$80.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$23.32 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$77.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.48. Dollarama has a one year low of C$53.39 and a one year high of C$83.44.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

