National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 156.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NSA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.