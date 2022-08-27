Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:NTZ opened at $8.50 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

