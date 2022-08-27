NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.595-1.745 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88. NetApp has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 122.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $465,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.