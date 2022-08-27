Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NURPF opened at 4.12 on Wednesday. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of 1.27 and a 1-year high of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.94.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

