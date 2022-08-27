NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $287.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $285.60 and a 12 month high of $378.63.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

About NewMarket

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NewMarket by 51.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.