NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
NewMarket stock opened at $287.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $285.60 and a 12 month high of $378.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
