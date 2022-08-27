NFT Index Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $70.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for about $551.33 or 0.02759515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,979.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00128179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086958 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

Buying and Selling NFT Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

