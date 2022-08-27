NFT STARS (NFTS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,899.00

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, NFT STARS has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT STARS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT STARS has a total market capitalization of $218,948.23 and $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00830132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFT STARS Profile

NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.

NFT STARS Coin Trading

