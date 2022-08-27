NKN (NKN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.85 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, NKN has traded 22% lower against the dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $71.60 million and $11.85 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars.

