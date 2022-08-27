NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NLS Pharmaceutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

