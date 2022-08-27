NoLimitCoin (NLC) Price Reaches $0.0009

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $431,854.20 and approximately $9,890.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008842 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

