Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $232.83 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

