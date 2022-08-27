Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOC. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $468.18.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $485.13 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.