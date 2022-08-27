NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

NVAC remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. NorthView Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthView Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,864,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,073,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,637,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,370,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,619,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

