Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO William S. Lance Sells 829 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) CFO William S. Lance sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $21,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $197,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

