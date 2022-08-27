Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.40.

NVMI stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. 140,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Nova has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nova in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 47.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nova by 127.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

