Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

