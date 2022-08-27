Numeraire (NMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.33 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Numeraire has a market cap of $99.57 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.91 or 0.00083780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,183.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085794 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,943,895 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

