Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. 488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

