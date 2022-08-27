Nwam LLC Acquires 1,853 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,021,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,872,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701,113 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after acquiring an additional 486,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 769,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 317,333 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at $10,633,482.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $781,449. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

