Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $40.73 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About British American Tobacco

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

