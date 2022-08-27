Nwam LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

