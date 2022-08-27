Nwam LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $280.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.25. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

