Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $117.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average is $104.71.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

