Nwam LLC Sells 12,456 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 209,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 307,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,124,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

