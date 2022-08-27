Nwam LLC Sells 735 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $48.77 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25.

