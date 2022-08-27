NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.73. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
