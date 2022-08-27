NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.73. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

